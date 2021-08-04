Switch up your sandwiches for quick, healthy meals

Sandwiches can be simple, easy meals on-the-go or at home. They can be cold or hot, grilled, open-faced, closed, triple-decked or wrapped.

There are breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and tea or party sandwiches. According to the USDA,”A sandwich is a meat or poultry filling between two slices of bread, a bun or a biscuit.”

No matter how you define sandwich there are millions eaten every day.

The sandwich is named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Legend has it that in 1762, during a 24-hour gambling game, he asked for meat to be served between slices of bread. This way he could eat with one hand, leaving the other free to continue the game. There are three main components of a sandwich: The bread, the spread and the filling.

-- The bread holds everything together. A whole grain bread is the most nutritious. Think beyond a slice of bread as well. Other options might include tortillas, bagels, pita bread, flat bread, hoagie bun or not be bread at all — try a lettuce wrap!