Switch up your sandwiches for quick, healthy meals

Sandwiches can be simple, easy meals on-the-go or at home. They can be cold or hot, grilled, open-faced, closed, triple-decked or wrapped.
There are breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and tea or party sandwiches. According to the USDA,”A sandwich is a meat or poultry filling between two slices of bread, a bun or a biscuit.”
No matter how you define sandwich there are millions eaten every day.
The sandwich is named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Legend has it that in 1762, during a 24-hour gambling game, he asked for meat to be served between slices of bread. This way he could eat with one hand, leaving the other free to continue the game. There are three main components of a sandwich: The bread, the spread and the filling.
-- The bread holds everything together. A whole grain bread is the most nutritious. Think beyond a slice of bread as well. Other options might include tortillas, bagels, pita bread, flat bread, hoagie bun or not be bread at all — try a lettuce wrap!
-- The spread adds flavor and moisture. The spread also creates a moisture barrier to prevent the bread from becoming soggy. The main types of spreads are mayonnaise, salad dressing, butter, and variety spreads such as hummus, pesto,and cream cheese.
-- The filling is the main ingredient of a sandwich and can be any combination of beef, pork, poultry, seafood, cheese, beans, vegetables or fruits.
When preparing a sandwich, don’t be afraid to be creative. Include different flavors, colors and textures. Sandwiches can be grilled, toasted or warmed.
-- If you are packing your sandwich to eat later in the day, consider placing the ‘wet’ ingredients such as the juicy vegetables in separate containers. Add them right before you eat the sandwich to prevent your bread from getting soggy.
Follow good food safety practices when packing sandwiches to eat later in the day. Use insulated lunch sacks and cold packs to keep everything cold and out of the temperature danger zone of 41 degrees to 135 degrees F. Be creative and try a new sandwich today!
Tuna Melt
- 2 cans (5 ounces) cans tuna in water, drained
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1 stalk celery, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons margarine or butter
- 8 slices whole wheat bread
- 4 slices tomato (optional)
- 4 slices low-fat Cheddar cheese
Wash hands with soap and water. Wash vegetables with clean, running water.
In a medium bowl, combine drained tuna, mayonnaise, celery, onion and relish. Add parsley, red pepper flakes (if desired), black pepper and salt. Mix with a fork.
Spread margarine on one side of each bread slice.
Place margarine side of bread on the skillet.
Top plain side of bread with 1/2 cup of tuna salad. Top tuna salad with one slice of tomato, if desired, and one slice of cheese. Top with a second slice of bread, margarine side facing up. Repeat with remaining sandwiches.
Heat skillet over medium heat. (If your skillet is too hot, the bread will burn before the sandwich is heated through and the cheese is melted. Lower the temperature, if needed.)
Cook sandwiches until brown. Flip and repeat on the other side.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per sandwich: Calories 380, total fat 13g, sodium 790mg, total carbohydrates 42g, protein 27g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu