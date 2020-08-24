Take good care of that smoothtop electric cooktop

Never stand on top of the cooktop to reach something high up or place anything heavy on a smoothtop cooktop, even temporarily.

Do not place stirring utensils on a warm cooktop while you cook. Food on these utensils can mark or burn the cooktop, leaving a mess that needs more time to clean.

Do not place glass bakeware (from the oven) to cool on a smoothtop cooktop. Place these items on a counter to cool.

How to clean

Here’s the rule: If you wouldn’t use it to clean your eyeglasses, don’t use it on your smoothtop. Always reach for a soft sponge or cloth and a cream cleaning solution.

Commercial cream cleaners: Bar Keepers Friend now makes a cooktop cleaner (about $6 for a 13-ounce bottle) that gets rave reviews from manufacturers and smoothtop owners. Another highly recommended option is Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaner (about $10 for 28 ounces).

Homemade cream cleaner: Make a paste of 50-50 baking soda and Blue Dawn dishwashing liquid. Stir until smooth. Using a sponge, work this cream in circles over the entire cooktop. When you’re done, rinse with a wet towel followed by a microfiber cloth to polish the glass surface.