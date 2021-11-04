Taking steps toward a healthier family

We’re an in-the-car and sit-behind-a-desk society. For many of us, daily life doesn’t involve a lot of physical activity. Food is everywhere, along with continual messages telling us to eat and drink.
The environment we live in makes it challenging to adopt healthy and maintain behaviors and it’s even harder to do it by yourself. Creating family habits around smart eating and physical activity can make it easier for everyone to be healthy. If you’re interested in jump-starting your family on a healthy lifestyle, here are a few strategies to get you started:
Be a good role model. Research has shown that children and teens really do listen to their parents and model their behavior. If you eat well and move more, your children will likely follow.
Make the new health behavior easy for them. Put a bowl of washed fruit, such as grapes or apples, on the table. Or have vegetables washed and cut up visible in the fridge. It’s easy if they can just grab the produce for a snack right when they are hungry.
Limit foods high in fat and sugar in the house. Make available plenty of healthy foods for them to choose, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat milk and milk products. If there are always lots of cookies, snack cakes, chips, candy, sodas, etc. available, the healthier options are going to be a tough sell. Your kids probably have plenty of opportunities to enjoy those high fat and sugar foods outside of your home.
Emphasize the benefits. The benefits of making nutritious food choices and increasing physical activity will be different for you and your children. Kids will likely not care that a nutritious diet can help prevent certain chronic diseases. However, they are likely to care about growing tall and strong or being good at sports. Helping them make connections between their choices and benefits that are meaningful to them may help them try new things.
Create opportunities for your family to spend time together doing something active. Plan fun and active things for your family to do together, such as play in the park, tour some local sites, go for a bike ride or shoot some hoops.
Broccoli gives flavor, texture and nutrients to this creamy spin-off of the traditional mac and cheese dish. Try this with roasted squash or sweet potatoes in the fall or winter, roasted beets in the spring, or a tomato salad in the summer for a meal with tasty seasonal veggies!
Macaroni & Cheese with Broccoli
- 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups milk (1%, low fat)
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups broccoli (fresh or frozen, cooked and chopped)
Cook macaroni, following the instructions on the package.
Drain the cooked macaroni and return to the pan.
While the macaroni is still warm, sprinkle in the flour and stir thoroughly.
Over medium heat, slowly stir the milk into the macaroni. Add the cheese and pepper.
Stir over medium heat until the milk and cheese thicken into a creamy sauce, approximately 7-10 minutes.
Stir in the broccoli, heat thoroughly. Taste: add a small amount of salt, if needed.
Refrigerate leftovers.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 280 calories, 4g fat, 277mg sodium, 40g carbohydrate, 19g protein.
Recipe from: Colorado State University and University of California at Davis
