Taking steps toward a healthier family

We’re an in-the-car and sit-behind-a-desk society. For many of us, daily life doesn’t involve a lot of physical activity. Food is everywhere, along with continual messages telling us to eat and drink.

The environment we live in makes it challenging to adopt healthy and maintain behaviors and it’s even harder to do it by yourself. Creating family habits around smart eating and physical activity can make it easier for everyone to be healthy. If you’re interested in jump-starting your family on a healthy lifestyle, here are a few strategies to get you started:

Be a good role model. Research has shown that children and teens really do listen to their parents and model their behavior. If you eat well and move more, your children will likely follow.

Make the new health behavior easy for them. Put a bowl of washed fruit, such as grapes or apples, on the table. Or have vegetables washed and cut up visible in the fridge. It’s easy if they can just grab the produce for a snack right when they are hungry.