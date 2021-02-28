Tales of good manners, good sense and wedding gifts

You know it’s wedding season when the invitations pile up in your mailbox faster than you can return the RSVPs. Who doesn’t love a wedding? OK, I see those hands, but you are clearly in the minority.
The challenge is buying gifts for your betrothed friends and relatives — or their kids — that they’ll appreciate but that won’t run up your credit cards or make you look like a total tightwad.
Before we get to the gifts, let’s review the etiquette. The Emily Post Institute advises that if you are invited to a bridal shower and cannot attend, only your regrets to the hostess are required. Etiquette does not require you to send a gift. And if you are invited to more than one shower for the same bride, you should not feel obligated to attend more than one shower, even if you are in the wedding party.
Not so for an invitation to the wedding. Even if you are unable to attend, good manners dictate sending a gift to the home of the bride several weeks before the big day.
So, how can you give a great gift without overspending? That requires some planning.
Count your cash. A rule of life is that you do not go into debt to buy a gift. There are no rules, however, about how much you must spend on a gift. Figure out how much cash you have to spend on this gift, and then stick to that amount.
Check the registry. These days, most couples are registered with at least one retailer, and usually, that list is available online.
Sure, they will know how much you spent if you buy a gift from their registry, but so what? These are items they have selected that they really want. They will not be opening their gifts with a calculator in one hand, weighing the value of your gift by the amount you spent.
Get a group together. It is perfectly acceptable for several people to pool their resources to buy one gift. Again, the registry is a good place to find a gift that fits the amount you have to spend. All of you should sign the same card.
Create your gift. If you have artistic and creative talents, making a gift for the couple’s new home is an excellent idea. That’s one gift you know they won’t be returning. The key to pulling off a homemade gift is to personalize it to match the bride or groom’s favorite things.
Be late. OK, so it’s not the best idea, but certainly one to consider if you are flat-out broke right now. Etiquette expert Emily Post of The Emily Post Institute assures us that we have up to three months following the nuptials to deliver a gift to the happy couple. That means you get a reprieve. Even if the wedding is tomorrow, you still have at least 90 days to save up, find a great sale or make a gift.
Don’t worry if you miss the suggested 90-day period; the newlyweds will still be grateful for your gift and the thought you put into it — even if it’s given up to a year from their nuptials.
If you want your gift to stand out in the crowd, having it show up late is bound to do just that.
Handy hints
SPEED THROUGH THE SUPERMARKET. What I have learned is to avoid going down aisles — and to speed! If you have a list, go directly to those items, and don’t shop around on your way. The faster you move, the less time you have to be sucked into the extras you don’t really need.
Most of what you really came for is in the outer ring of the store, so stick to those areas — produce, meat, dairy and bakery are usually on the perimeter of the store.
And if not, change stores, and go to one that is set up that way so it’s easier to stay on track.
— Jane
MICROWAVE MAGIC. The best way that I’ve found to clean my microwave is to take a rag, wet it and ring it out — but not tightly. I place it in the microwave and turn it on for 25 seconds.
When I open the microwave, the rag is hot enough to remove any buildup but not too hot that I can’t hold it. I use it to wipe out the microwave, and it works every time in a matter of minutes.
I got the idea from those expensive microwave cleaner packs that work the same way.
— Debbie
SHAPED EGGS. When I’m making eggs for my grandkids, I pour the egg into a metal cookie cutter that I’ve spritzed with PAM and set on the hot frying pan.
The egg cooks in the shape of the cookie cutter, and the grandkids love it!
— Margie
