Tales of good manners, good sense and wedding gifts

Don’t worry if you miss the suggested 90-day period; the newlyweds will still be grateful for your gift and the thought you put into it — even if it’s given up to a year from their nuptials.

If you want your gift to stand out in the crowd, having it show up late is bound to do just that.

Handy hints

SPEED THROUGH THE SUPERMARKET. What I have learned is to avoid going down aisles — and to speed! If you have a list, go directly to those items, and don’t shop around on your way. The faster you move, the less time you have to be sucked into the extras you don’t really need.

Most of what you really came for is in the outer ring of the store, so stick to those areas — produce, meat, dairy and bakery are usually on the perimeter of the store.

And if not, change stores, and go to one that is set up that way so it’s easier to stay on track.

— Jane

MICROWAVE MAGIC. The best way that I’ve found to clean my microwave is to take a rag, wet it and ring it out — but not tightly. I place it in the microwave and turn it on for 25 seconds.