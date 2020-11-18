Teach a man to fish ...

Dear Annie: This is a message to the girl who was cyberbullied: I know you have a beautiful spirit because you thought the best about the girls and didn’t understand their ugliness. Internal beauty gets more beautiful with time, physical beauty less so. (That doesn’t mean you’re not beautiful outside, too.)

The main girl and her followers are attacking you because they see that you are different. Using their experience and vocabulary, the closest they can come is “nerd.” It is your choice to be bullied or not, not theirs. If you’re not bullied, they will be wasting their time, and people will see them as they are.

Don’t look at their stuff, and don’t pay attention to them in school. To be more “nerdy,” write, “I forgive you, and I am moving on.” Help another good nerdy girl, as two are stronger together. It will encourage others and open up a whole new world with the kind of people you want to be with. They are out there.

— Concerned Grandmother

Dear Concerned: Thank you for your beautiful letter. Focusing on the beauty inside of people will lead to a much happier, more fun and more joyful life. Your vibe attracts your tribe, and you are encouraging this beautiful young girl to find her tribe. I love it!