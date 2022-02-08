Teens need to understand social media last forever

Dear Annie: My wife and I are, year by year, going through renovations in many parts of our house. I am more than capable of doing most of the work. However, we hire someone for anything that requires inspections or jobs that take a long time.

My older cousin is very close to a gentleman I’ll call “Dan,” who is a very skilled jack-of-all-trades and has done some excellent work for my cousin and my mother. The problem is, Dan is a total creep around my wife (and most younger women). I’d like to think I’m overreacting, but his weird behavior is a running joke whenever his name is mentioned.

Dan makes horribly sexualized comments to my wife, and he once ended up on the ground outside a bar when he walked by and slapped her on the rear. My wife thinks we should hire him to complete some work, thinking that Dan will give a discount because of his infatuation with her. I do not want this creep anywhere near her or knowing where we live. My wife thinks I’m overreacting. Am I blowing this out of proportion?

— Confused in Pennsylvania