Testing before visiting a reasonable request

To Disgraced: Annie’s advice to you — to have your husband evaluated by a doctor to determine if dementia is the reason for his drastic personality change and inappropriate sexual behavior — is urgent.

My brother was happily married, no children, in his early 30s, with a good career, when his personality began to change. He left his wife, got an apartment and, according to his apartment manager, my brother’s behavior flipped 180 degrees.

He went from a nice, well-liked, respectful man to a rude, verbally and sexually aggressive, unhygienic person. His ability to communicate rationally deteriorated gradually over months. He refused to see a doctor, even though he was employed in a management position at a hospital; they ultimately had to let him go.

At the time, I was in college in the School of Human Behavior and began to research types and causes of early onset dementia. There are many, and many are curable. My brother’s brain disease was not.

Technology for early stage diagnostic testing has advanced greatly in 40 years. Please, try to get him to a doctor. No reason to be disgraced. You are protecting the children while a diagnosis and treatment are sought.