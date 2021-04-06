Thanks for stopping by! (Now please go home)

For five straight years, until her death, she used to drink a gallon of whiskey every other day. She was in depression but wouldn’t admit it; she was never outwardly drunk, but an alcoholic doesn’t drink to get drunk.

She eventually became a recluse. I had her in the hospital three times in six years. This was all due to dehydration from not drinking anything else but whiskey at the time, and the doctor told her she needed to leave the alcohol alone.

The past two years have been really rough. I begged. I pleaded. I cried. I screamed. Nothing seemed to happen and nothing seemed to work. She passed away in an ICU hospital three weeks after I admitted her because she had extreme phlebitis in her legs from not getting up and doing any exercises. After the third week, overnight, she went into ICU where her liver shut down completely, and then it took out her kidneys.

After being with this woman for 20 years, I lost her to the bottle. You can’t make somebody stop what they don’t want to stop. I was a drug addict for almost 15 years. When I finally hit rock bottom, I said enough was enough. I haven’t touched any drugs in over 22 years.