The 7-day all-cash challenge

This morning while waiting for my car to fill up, I put the time to good use. I read all the hazard warnings.

I couldn’t help but think how much better off we might be if there were similar warning signs posted in stores, restaurants and malls warning of the hazards of plastic. ATM, debit and credit cards can be every bit as hazardous to our financial health as fumes, and improper handling of gasoline fuel can be to one’s physical health.

The vicious cycle of plastic-induced debt begins subtly. Before you know it, you’re knee deep in the accumulation of things, all the while losing something precious called financial freedom.

There is a cure for the plastic disease. Put yourself on a cash diet. Here’s my challenge: No plastic whatsoever for the next seven days. Of course, you shouldn’t send cash through the mail, but I’m talking about day-to-day living.

Can you do it? Of course you can. I have no doubt whatsoever that in the absence of plastic, your life would go on. Your family would not starve and you would become very creative indeed.

I know what you’re thinking. That’s too inconvenient ­­ and that’s the point. If spending money were not so convenient, maybe all of us would keep more of it.