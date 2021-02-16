The agony and ecstasy of getting out of debt

You need to be seriously cutting expenses, not adding to them. Lower rent plus a strong commitment to go on a spending diet should give you the boost you need to get your debts paid in the next two or three years. Then you’ll be ready to start saving a down payment so you can begin looking for a home to buy.

Dear Mary: It’s been years now since my husband and I finished a debt repayment program offered through our local Catholic Charities, based on your philosophies and book “The Financially Confident Woman.” In two years, we paid off tens of thousands of dollars of debt that would have otherwise taken decades to repay.

When Catholic Charities was contacted by several large businesses and a local hospital about starting a program for all their employees, they asked me to spearhead this project. I agreed as my way of showing gratitude for what we have received.

I want you to know that between you and Catholic Charities, my life has been permanently changed. My husband and I now truly enjoy the love of each other and our three beautiful children. Thanks for changing my life and making frugality something not to be despised. God bless you.

— C.L.