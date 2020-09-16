The art of the grilled cheese sandwich

A surefire signal that I’m out of town is the big square burn mark in my best stainless skillet. That’s the telltale sign my husband has attempted to prepare the one and only item on his repertoire of home cooked meals: a grilled cheese sandwich.

The man doesn’t know how to cook.

His grilled cheese sandwiches are burned on the outside, solid on the inside. Poor guy. When it comes to this basic all-American favorite, Harold does just about everything wrong.

He starts with a blazing-hot skillet and uses cold butter and unevenly sliced cheese, with the thickest parts of the cheese piled up in the middle of the sandwich. This man really needs his wife.

There’s an art to preparing a perfect grilled cheese sandwich that is crispy, golden-brown on the outside and soft on the inside, with cheese that is evenly melted.

Equipment. The best tool for this job is a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet because of the way it heats evenly to create a lacy-crisp exterior on the sandwich.

Ingredients for one sandwich: 2 slices good white bread; 1 to 2 ounces cheddar, Monterey Jack or American cheese; and 1 tablespoon butter.