The best reason not to buy salad in a bag

Pre-washed, pre-chopped, ready-to-go salad greens in sealed bags can be found in the produce department of just about every grocery store and supermarket.

Those bags are certainly a tempting option because what’s not to like about having someone else do all the work of chopping and then double- or even triple-washing? Even so, I don’t buy bagged salad, but not be for the reasons you might assume.

It’s not because I’m overly concerned that bacteria might make it through all that pre-washing in a chlorinated bath (although tests conducted by Consumer Reports did find bacteria that are common indicators of poor sanitation). I seriously doubt that any grocery store’s produce department is 100% bacteria-free. Watching customers touch and test fresh produce is one such indicator.

It’s not the rumors of fecal contamination when samples of all kinds of packaged greens from baby greens to spinach, traditional and organic, were tested. As creepy as that is to think about, even Consumer Reports assures that the contamination in bagged salad greens falls within the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable levels.