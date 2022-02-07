The boyfriend is stuck but maybe it time to move on

Dear Annie: I am 29 years old, and the guy I’ve been seeing is in his early 30s. The issue that I’m having is that he has no ambition.

I’m ready to move forward, but everything seems to be stagnant. He complains about money, yet when I tell him about jobs with higher pay and greater benefits, he’ll be on board in our conversation, but then he never pursues any of the leads.

He also spends a lot of money on smoking. If he would cut back on the herb, he could put the money elsewhere. He is quick to get angry if he feels I am judging him, when in reality, I am trying to help him.

He always has excuses. For instance, when it comes to house hunting, he wants me to do all the work so that all he has to do is pack up and move into the new house. When I bring up discussions about credit or tackling important issues in his life, he says that it’s too much to discuss at the moment. He always says, “Let’s talk about it later” and then continues to play video games or watch TV.