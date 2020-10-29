The case of the frugal florist

A lot can happen in five years. I wonder whether your salesman was thinking more about his commission than your best interests when he suggested you should buy a new stove.

Dear Mary: My mother passed away in April, and she had a credit card balance of $3,500. I paid her bills while she was in a nursing home and had no income. As her son, am I now responsible for this credit card debt because she has passed away?

— Frank G.

Dear Frank: No, you are not, unless you are named on the account as a joint owner. If your mother was the only person on the account, the credit card company, upon notification of her death, will look to her estate for full payment. Generally, that will be handled by the executor of her estate, though laws vary from one state to another.

If there are no assets, the credit card company has to eat the loss. However, if she left assets (a home or anything of value), they must be liquidated to pay her creditors before those assets can be distributed to her heirs. Nolo Press has excellent self-help books and information that will help you settle her estate, which includes notifying her creditors without spending a lot of money on attorney fees. I am sorry for your loss and wish you well in this difficult time.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

