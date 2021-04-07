Color is important when meat and poultry are purchased, stored and cooked. Often an attractive, bright color is why we select the item to purchase.

So, why are there differences in the color and what do they mean? Listed below are some questions and answers to clarify the color differences.

Does a change in color of meat mean it’s spoiled? Just because there is a change in color does not mean the meat is spoiled. Color changes are normal for fresh product. With spoilage there can be a change in color — often a fading or darkening.

In addition to the color change, the meat or poultry will have an off odor, be sticky or tacky to the touch, or it may be slimy. If meat has developed these characteristics, it should not be used.

If the color of meat and poultry changes while frozen, is it safe? The color of meat and poultry changes when frozen. Fading and darkening, for example, do not affect their safety. These changes are minimized by using freezer-type wrapping and by expelling as much air as possible from the package.