The dark side of gift cards

These days, you can buy gift cards (the modern replacement for the gift certificate) from just about every store imaginable. They are convenient, and for many people, gift cards appear to be the perfect gift solution. They’re not. I am so opposed to gift cards that I’m this close to declaring an all-out boycott. Why? Oh, please let me count the ways.

But first, let me define “gift card.” This is a card with the name of a retailer on it, such as Target, Walmart, Kohl’s or Honey Baked Ham. I am not referring to a prepaid debit or gift card with Visa or Mastercard. Here’s why I don’t recommend them as gifts:

No. 1: It’s impossible to spend a gift card exactly. Either you lose the difference because they leave that last amount on the card, or you have to dig into your pocket to supplement the cost of your gift. Try to tell that to a child.

No. 2: We don’t give plastic the same respect as cash. The fact that millions of gift cards are never redeemed is proof. But do you think millions of $20 bills are lost or go mysteriously missing? Kids don’t lose cash the way they lose gift cards.