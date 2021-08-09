The grandma who isn’t good enough

I recognize that she will not be “the” grandmother to her future grandchildren either. Unfortunately, that old adage, “A son’s a son till he takes a wife,” is all too true for many of us.

I find myself looking back and wondering if my lot is payback for failing to give my own mother-in-law her proper due. I don’t think I neglected her, but I do recognize that what I did for her was not always what she really would have preferred.

She had raised a fine son who grew into a good husband and father through very difficult times. I wanted to give her some happiness and tried so many things that I thought would have given her pleasure, only to end up feeling unappreciated for all the effort.

I doubt that she or my daughters-in-law will ever realize just how much more I could’ve — and would’ve — done for them if they had only included me.

— One Grieving Grandmother to Another

Dear Grieving Grandmother: Your situation is not fair, yet it is all too common. You feel left out and unappreciated, and those feelings stir up anger, resentment and sadness.