The high cost of sitting down

Make it easy. Identify a daily activity such as talking on the phone, texting or reading that you will no longer participate in while seated. Do these things while standing. I love to knit, and you guessed it: I now stand and knit. It’s not bad. In fact, I’m quite enjoying this because I find I’m more alert and I make fewer mistakes.

Drink up. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Water. We already know this, right? Then why are up to 75% of Americans falling short of the daily amount recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture? Could it be that we’re depending on pricey sodas, juices, vitamin water, coffee and tea for hydration? Water is much better for us, and it’s practically free.

According to WebMD: 1) Water helps maintain the balance of body fluids; 2) Water helps control calorie intake; 3) Water helps energize muscles; 4) Water helps keep skin looking good; 5) Water keeps kidney’s healthy and kidney stones at bay; 6) Water keeps the bowels functioning properly.

Make it easy: First, commit to water as your beverage of choice. Then invest in a great water bottle, like the one I have from Contigo. It’s easy to use, helps me keep track of my daily intake and is just the right size to not misplace. It’s made all the difference for me.