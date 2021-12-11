The high cost of sitting down

Wellness. Health care. Both are on everyone’s mind these days, and for good reason. Between the soaring cost of health insurance premiums, increasing copays and skyrocketing deductibles, plus the outrageous cost of some medications, it’s enough to give you a heart attack.

But lest you think there’s nothing you can do to keep your family’s health care costs under control, I have good news: You can. You have the power.

The best way to cut medical costs is to prevent them in the first place. I am talking about small lifestyle changes to save you money and improve your quality of life.

How much money are we talking about? Medical financial hardships have affected about 137.1 million adults in the past year, according to recent research. And many Americans are turning to credit cards to help manage those debt burdens.

Have you had enough? Ready to cut your medical costs? Awesome. We’ll do this together.