The last straw: Dad needs a new lawyer

Dear Annie: I am 68 years old and have been married to my husband for 44 years, and we have two children and three grandchildren. Our son has the three grandchildren, and he is close to the final decree of divorce from his wife of 13 years.

I have always tried to allow our children to live their lives. Our daughter is married and has a very successful career. Our son is successful in the music industry.

I knew there was trouble when I first met the woman who is our soon-to-be ex-daughter-in-law. The problem I saw at the time was the mother. I got a bad vibe from some of the comments she made the first time I met her but brushed it off as nervousness around new people.

Fast-forward to a year later, when our son and daughter-in-law decided it was time to look for a house. She and her mother looked for houses and settled on one just eight minutes apart.

As time went on, it became evident that the mom was way too involved in the marriage and their home life. If there was any conflict or problem to work out, our daughter-in-law would run over to Mom’s and spend the day. She did not work outside the home. Our son at one point was working two jobs to put a roof over their heads.