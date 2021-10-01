The Miracle of the Higher Standard

Max Lucado gives us a humorous image in his book, In the Grip of Grace:
“Most of my life, I have been a closet slob. I was slow to see the logic of neatness. Why make a bed if you are going to sleep in it again tonight? Does it make sense to wash dishes after only one meal? Isn’t it easier to leave your clothes on the floor at the foot of the bed so they’ll be there when you get up and put them on? Is anything gained by putting the lid on the toothpaste tube tonight only to remove it again tomorrow? I was as compulsive as anyone, only I was compulsive about being messy. Life is too short to match your socks; just buy longer pants! And then I got married.
Denalyn was so patient. She said she didn’t mind my habits…if I didn’t mind sleeping outside. Since I did, I began to change. I enrolled in a twelve-step program for slobs. (Hi, my name is Max. I hate to vacuum!) My physical therapist helped me rediscover muscles used for hanging shirts and placing toilet paper on the holder. My nose was reintroduced to the fragrance of Pine Sol. By the time Denalyn’s parents came to visit I was a new man. I could go three days without throwing a sock behind the couch.
Then the moment of truth came. Denalyn went out of town for a week. Initially I reverted to the old man. I figured I’d be a slob for six days and clean on the seventh. But something happened, a curious discomfort. I couldn’t relax with dirty dishes in the sink. When I saw an empty potato chip sack on the floor – hang on to your hat – I bent over and picked it up. I actually put my bath towel back on the rack. What happened to me? Simple, I’ve been exposed to a higher standard.”
So many people met Jesus and were exposed to a higher standard. They couldn’t go back to the way they used to live because they had seen a way of living in harmony with God. They found a life of faith ad belief was so much more satisfying than being cynical and bitter. That’s why so many people went away with great joy after meeting Jesus.
A good example is found in the gospel of John in chapter four. It’s the story of the woman at the well. Her life was a sad story about a troubled soul. She was an outcast from society. We know this because she purposely went to the well in the middle of the day when no one would be around. She also had many failed relationships. She had five husbands and also was working on number six.
She was someone with very low self-esteem. She felt like no one cared about her. She was someone others avoided. Jesus didn’t avoid her. Jesus welcomed her and every person, no exclusions, no exceptions.
Jesus showed her the standard of God’s love. What did she do? She ran to tell those who had scorned her and abused her. She led them to Jesus, “Come and meet a very special man. Come and meet a man who knows me better than I know myself.” And one more thing, “If he did this all for me, he can do it for you as well.”
Prayer: Our Lord, we need some of what the woman at the well learned about you too. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
