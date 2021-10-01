The Miracle of the Higher Standard

So many people met Jesus and were exposed to a higher standard. They couldn’t go back to the way they used to live because they had seen a way of living in harmony with God. They found a life of faith ad belief was so much more satisfying than being cynical and bitter. That’s why so many people went away with great joy after meeting Jesus.

A good example is found in the gospel of John in chapter four. It’s the story of the woman at the well. Her life was a sad story about a troubled soul. She was an outcast from society. We know this because she purposely went to the well in the middle of the day when no one would be around. She also had many failed relationships. She had five husbands and also was working on number six.

She was someone with very low self-esteem. She felt like no one cared about her. She was someone others avoided. Jesus didn’t avoid her. Jesus welcomed her and every person, no exclusions, no exceptions.

Jesus showed her the standard of God’s love. What did she do? She ran to tell those who had scorned her and abused her. She led them to Jesus, “Come and meet a very special man. Come and meet a man who knows me better than I know myself.” And one more thing, “If he did this all for me, he can do it for you as well.”