The pay-as-you-go route to higher education

What would it take for you to save $40,000 cash? I’m serious! Why can you not do that? Or you could save enough to pay for one semester at a time, paying as you go, which could be a great option. Yes, schools will allow you to do this.

If you say you don’t have years to wait while you save the money, let me suggest that if you do it with debt, you’re going to spend 10 or even 15 years paying for that decision.

Why not save the money first and then go to school? You’ll cut the cost in half (or more, depending on interest rates), and once you graduate, you’ll know that you are really done — done with studies and payments.

You must change the mindset that says it is not possible to pay as you go, that the only way to go to college is to get student loans. It is possible!

Those who are doing their education that way (no spring break trips, no cable TV, no new clothes, no eating out, no cool electronic toys — living the life of a starving student) are heroes in my mind. They come out on the other end with $0 debt and more options than those who skate their way through and end up with $25,000, $75,000 or even $200,000 in student debt.

I just spoke with one of those regretful students the other day. He has more than $200,000 to pay back.