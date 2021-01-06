The time is perfect to enjoy a mandarin

It is the beginning of January and spring may seem a long time away. Cheer up your winter meals with citrus fruits such as a mandarin. They are delicious and a great way to add a fresh flavor to your meals during a cold Nebraska winter.

Are mandarin oranges the same as tangerines? How about Clementines? There is a lot of confusion about mandarins and tangerines which is partly due to the fact that mandarins make up the largest and most varied group of citrus. According to the University of California, most horticulturalists divide mandarins into four groups:

Satsuma mandarins, primarily developed in Japan. These are the most cold hardy mandarins and the source of most canned mandarins

primarily developed in Japan. These are the most cold hardy mandarins and the source of most canned mandarins Mediterranean mandarins, called “Willowleaf” mandarin because of its small narrow leaves.

called “Willowleaf” mandarin because of its small narrow leaves. King mandarins, a small group of mandarins of Indo-China, important primarily as parents of commercial varieties such as Kinnow and Encore.

a small group of mandarins of Indo-China, important primarily as parents of commercial varieties such as Kinnow and Encore. Common mandarins, a diverse group that includes numerous hybrids and many of what some would call tangerines; the Clementines, Dancy and Fairchild.