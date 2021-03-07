The truth is, some people are just mean

Dear Annie: I had a sister-in-law who treated my family, especially my parents, in a cruel manner.

The worst thing she did was prevent my parents from embracing their grandchildren after school, even though they lived across the street from the school. Their grandson was told he could NOT talk to his grandpa on his walk home. This led to one of the few times I saw my dad cry. There were many other subtle things. The only way I could accept her was by telling myself to feel sorry for someone who has a mental defect.

I had a daughter-in-law with the same traits regarding gifts and other issues.

I finally realized you cannot change anything. You must accept that some people are just plain mean. Their actions are not your fault. Some people intend to hurt and to control. They do not want to change. You must only do your best to work around it.

Regarding monetary gifts to grandchildren, I suggest opening an account at Vanguard (or some such company) or federal savings bonds with you as the main controller, giving the grandchild control when they go to college or some such life change or need for cash.

— Hurt Grandparents