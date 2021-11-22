The ultimate guide to flawless regifting

The act of regifting — passing on as new a gift someone else gave you — is controversial but only because of those who do a noticeably bad job of it. If every act of regifting were carried out flawlessly, no one would have the occasion to find it distasteful.

The secret to flawless regifting is to know and adhere to the Unbending Rules of Regifting.

No. 1: Never admit regifting. If your friends know you’re a regifter, you’ll find yourself in the unpleasant situation of explaining why regifting is different from not caring. Worse, friends and family will be suspicious of the gifts you give them. It’s best to keep regifting completely to yourself.

No. 2: Designate a location. Keep regifts in a convenient, albeit secret, place in a special box or cupboard with extra wrapping paper and ribbon. Some people shop for gifts in department stores or online. Never underestimate the utility of a gift stash that allows you to shop at home.

No. 3: Have a heart. Any gift made especially for you or given to you by a parent, child or close relative cannot be regifted. Even if it’s not ideal, consider its sentimental value. Don’t even think of regifting. It just wouldn’t be right.