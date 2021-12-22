There’s no place like home for the holidays

Dear Readers: As 2021 comes to a close and we look to the start of a new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on ourselves and our lives.

I’d love to hear what goals and resolutions you have for 2022. Send your responses to dearannie@creators.com.

Here’s a letter from a reader who, after years of elaborate Christmas hosting, decided to switch things up and take a low-pressure, stressless approach to celebrating.

Dear Annie: Around five years ago, still reeling from hosting our 15th or so yearly sit-down Thanksgiving extravaganza (out-of-town guests, family, friends, random strays, you get the picture), always fun but always exhausting, I was asked what we were doing for Christmas. Out of nowhere, I said, “We’re having a pajama Christmas.” And so a new family tradition was born.

Pajama Christmas means we get up when we feel like it, we stay in pajamas (or other comfortable stay-at-home wear) all day and we do whatever we want. Everyone we know is invited to come over, either to say hi or to stay.