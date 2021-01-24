These phone calls really do share 'TMI’

Now, you cite your self-consciousness as a barrier to meeting people. I encourage you to consider trying therapy to nurture healthier self-esteem, first and foremost. The moment we fully love ourselves is the moment we’re ready to accept love from someone else.

You might also benefit from talking with other people who understand your experience. The Cleft Lip and Palate Association facilitates such support communities. Though they’re based in the United Kingdom, you can join their online support communities at https://www.clapa.com/support/online-support.

Dear Annie: You recently published a letter from “Monarch Watcher,” who said that Hass avocados led to habitat destruction of monarch butterflies. Do not swear off avocados as of yet. Monarchs have indeed experienced a sharp decline in habitat, but avocado production is not to blame. Here are some facts for you.

1. Eastern Monarchs winter in Mexico, western monarchs mainly in California.

2. Mexico established the Monarch Butterfly Biospace Preserve to help preserve the habitat.

3. In 2016, the U.S. stated it will accept avocados from all of Mexico, provided they can meet the measures put into place to prevent the spread of disease and insects set up by the farms in the Michoacan areas.