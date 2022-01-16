They might be secondhand clothes, but they come with first-class style

While most retail stores are hanging on by a thread due to COVID-19’s assault on the U.S. economy, thrift stores, specifically consignment stores, are having the opposite problem; business is booming!
According to thredUP.com, a major secondhand shopping site, the resale apparel market will grow from $28 billion to $64 billion in the next five years.
A consignment store is a type of resale shop where instead of relying on donations, people bring in items they wish to sell on the secondary market. When the items sell, the shop and seller share in the sale, often a 50-50 split. Consignment shops sell clothing, home goods, art, furniture and even books. However, apparel is the most popular category.
Consignment shopping is an excellent way to find bargains on gently used clothing and also sell gently worn children’s and baby clothes for less than one-third of the retail price. And most cities now have specialty consignment shops specifically for babies, children and teens.
Expect a consignment shop to have very high standards for what they will accept. For example: Clothes must be a current style; clothes must be brought in clean, and clothes must have no visible wear, holes or stains.
Typically, your items will be put on the sales floor and displayed for 30 to 60 days. Once sold, you will receive 30% to 50% of the purchase price depending on that store’s policy.
Most consignment shops have a process by which they reduce the sales price regularly until the item is sold or the time runs out. At that time, you have the option of either picking up your items or agreeing to have the shop donate them to a charity.
Stores will often give you the choice of taking your proceeds outright or crediting it to your own store account. Most people discover that building their accounts to allow for shopping in the store is the best option. In this way, money rarely changes hands.
Have you ever paid a lot of money for an outfit only to find you don’t like it after all (Who hasn’t?) but then feel reluctant to part with clothes you paid a lot for and never wore for one reason or another? Consignment shopping solves the problem.
The first step is to let go of the guilt and get rid of the clothes. When you start buying your clothes at consignment stores, that guilt is never there. If you decide you don’t like something you bought, take it back and consign it. You didn’t pay much for it in the first place, and you can use the money you get from consigning it to buy something else.
If you don’t have a consignment store in your town, check out the nearest big city the next time you’re there. Even if you make a trip once or twice a year to clean out your closet, it will be worth the effort.
These days, there’s no reason you should feel compelled to spend a large percentage of your income on new clothes. Let your kids see all the great bargains at a consignment store. Even your teens will be impressed, provided you scope out the best stores ahead of time.
Reader tips
Clean tile. I mop my ceramic tile floors with a solution of 1 gallon hot water and 1 cup plain white vinegar — no soap. The floor shines and sparkles like new — no rinsing required.
Hot water works to remove dirt, but it can have a dulling effect because of the minerals in the water that are left behind. Vinegar cuts and removes those minerals, getting rid of that cloudy film.
— Sherry D.
Shoe cleaner. I found the best cleaner for my dirty golf shoes: Shout laundry stain remover. It works like a charm, getting down in the creases and crevices to get out the ground-in dirt.
My golf shoes are leather, and it has not hurt them or the color.
— Brenda, Michigan
Nail polish remover. Red fingernail polish accidentally spilled on my carpet, making a long red streak. A friend told me to use Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.
The polish had already dried, but with a little elbow grease and several erasers, it all came out of my carpet.
— Carolyn, Tennessee
Quick cleanup. I use a 50/50 mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water in a spray bottle to clean just about everything in my house. It works great on windows and it freshens my wooden cutting boards.
On the lip of my sink, it foamed and cleaned up what I thought was rust. And the best part is it’s cheap.
— Carol, Illinois
Foaming bubbles. I took my foaming bath cleaner out of the bathroom and started using it on my walls, floors, patio furniture, kitchen — basically anything and everything. It cleans it all. When we removed the carpet in the hall, the old vinyl flooring underneath had seen better days.
After using the foam on the floor, the dust and carpet fibers came up, and I didn’t have to replace the flooring right away. For most things, just spray, wait a few minutes and wipe away the dirt. It disinfects, too!
— Jennie, email
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.