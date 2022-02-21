This is a twist: Partner’s mom finds thank-you notes annoying

Dear Annie: I was raised in a Southern family that insisted on teaching good manners. As an adult, I have continued to practice good etiquette and have referenced Emily Post and your articles when I’m not sure what’s right.

I’ve been with my partner for almost 15 years and have a wonderful relationship with his family. I’m always careful to remember cards for birthdays and thank-you notes.

His mother and I have a great relationship, but it has come to my attention that she is annoyed I write thank-you notes. I’ve been unable to get a good answer as to why.

I’ve always thought the point of etiquette was to make the people around you feel comfortable and welcome. If I’m making her uncomfortable, I should forgo the notes, right?

— Too Nice in California