Tipping hurts my business

I finally put a tip jar up — a large one — so I could move on to my next sale. Yet, in spite of the darn thing being the size of a half-gallon Mason jar, people still seem to miss it on occasion or insist on delaying their exit (and my next transaction) so they can personally hand me a gratuity, but this helps move things a little bit. While I appreciate tips, I never expect them, and my pricing is all the reward I require.

A tip is a reward, and while I’m appreciative, my goal is to keep the line moving as quickly as possible. I hate to appear boorish, but after handing a customer their change and thanking them, my only goal is to move to the next customer, who has been patiently waiting their turn.

I find somebody who is waiting for acknowledgment of a tip to be annoying. Worse yet, sometimes, after completing the transaction, they then want me to wait on them again so they can get change for a five or a 10 so they can leave me a tip.

Still worse is the customer who is oblivious to the existence of the tip jar and leaves a bill or two on my counter, and it blows off the counter and onto the food display. I sell pizza, and the pizzas are on a heated table just beneath my serving window. When that happens, it contaminates my product, creating more work for me.