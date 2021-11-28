‘Tis the season for setting clear, healthy boundaries

When you set boundaries, as your mother did, you let everyone know exactly what you would like so they can then make their own boundaries. Communication is key to having successful family time during the holidays, or any day for that matter.

Dear Annie: I am writing this just before Veterans Day, and I know I am late, but I hope you can print it sometime in the future.

My two brothers served in Vietnam in the late ‘60s. It was bad, but they never let on to my parents how bad it was. Dad had served during World War II and was proud of them, as was Mom.

I was in high school at the time and leaning toward the antiwar movement. I never doubted their patriotism and willingness to serve in a questionable war. One was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts.

He never complained and still carries shrapnel to this day. Both did two tours and came home knowing they did their duty.

I was antiwar, but I loved my brothers, and we were thrilled when they got home. I wanted to thank them for their service all those years ago, but I never did. I’m sure I am not the only one who failed in that. In hindsight, it was a wasteful war, as so many are, but they answered the call, and I love them for it.