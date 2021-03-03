Tone down the tambourine

Dear Annie: I attend a small church where the congregation does not exceed 12 members. So on any given Sunday, there are at least nine of us in attendance, including the pastor and first lady. We follow the government recommended COVID-19 social distance guidelines.

I am hearing impaired and wear a digital hearing aid. There is an older member who beats a tambourine at the drop of a hat during worship service, and since I’m not impaired by volume but tone, the tambourine sounds more pronounced to the point that it gives me a quick migraine or makes me dizzy.

Should I speak with the pastor so he can instruct her to tone it down, or should I go elsewhere?

I can’t seem to enjoy service like this, especially when it is already hard to hear a person speaking or praying while they are masked. She beats it during prayers, too. I really believe the tambourine lady knows this annoys me.

— Dizzy and Annoyed Church Member

Dear Dizzy: Yes, you should tell your pastor how the tambourine is giving you migraines and making you dizzy. He probably has no idea the tone is so pronounced for you. And it might be having the same effect on others.