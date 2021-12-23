Traveling in-laws cause stress for me and my husband

— Yes, Please

Dear Yes, Please: If your in-laws are coming to see you, you and your husband must be included in the planning process for these trips.

The next time you see your in-laws, simply tell them that whether their next trip is in a few weeks or months down the line, you’d rather know early so you can put it on your radar.

This ensures that no one is disappointed, spending unnecessary money or feeling stressed during what should be a fun visit, and that you’ll truly be able to make the most of your time together.

Dear Annie: My husband is 68, and I am 66. He has two boys, and I have one, all fully grown and out on their own with children and even grandchildren.

Recently, my husband and his youngest, “Thomas,” had a talk about how little time his son spends with us or any other family member. Thomas has a wife and children, and they are a busy family.

A lot of the things they do we are unable to do, due to health issues. We’ve invited them out to dinners, but they just aren’t interested. I won’t go into all the excuses given.