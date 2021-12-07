Tread cautiously when dealing with difficult exes

You really have two choices: Ignore the chatter and negativity that is your ex-wife for the sake of spending more (quantity) time, or spend less time — but quality time — with your kids without your ex making rude remarks.

Regardless of what you decide, she is going to be in your life. It’s best to try to let go and forgive some of the anger you have toward her for her adultery. Not for her sake, but for yours.

Dear Annie: I broke up with the mother of my children two years ago. We have had a very rocky past. I treated her badly for the first couple of years, and we separated for two years after our first child was born. We got back together 18 months later.

We were together for seven years on our second stint, and we had another child. We eventually didn’t work out when my job took me away and she refused to leave her mother.

Now I am treated like a criminal. I don’t get to see them and am only allowed to talk to the youngest one, and that’s only once a week. The mother refuses to work with me on a fair schedule, and the courts are so backed up it may be another six months before I can get a court date.