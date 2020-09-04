Trick removes stubborn spots from shower doors

The best product for this job is Starcke Wet/Dry Premium Waterproof Sheets, which cost about $12. This is a six-sheet assortment of finish sanding paper ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 grit. The grit is so fine it will not scratch the glass the way that woodworker sandpaper, steel wool or other abrasive products can and will.

For severe watermark stains on glass, start with a piece of 3,000-grit paper. Cut it to a size that feels comfortable in your hand, as you are going to scrub the glass. Wet both the glass surface and the sandpaper with water to provide a lubricant. You don’t want to do this completely dry. Using a circular motion, scrub the entire surface of the glass. You will immediately begin to cut through those stubborn deposits. Prepare to be amazed.

Next, move up to 5,000 grit, and then to 7,000 as needed to remove even the tiniest micro-scratches that may have been left behind. At this point, you will be polishing the surface with what feels like a piece of paper — that’s how fine 7,000 grit is.

Depending on the severity of the problem, this could take five minutes or much longer to finally achieve the level of success you have in mind. But know that this will work. Your shower doors will look like new without the use of fumes or expensive chemicals.