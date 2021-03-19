Trust your gut, but it’s time to seek professional help

Dear Annie: I love my job as a resident program assistant in a senior living community. The problem I have is that residents and managers often tell my boss half-truths about things I say or do, making me look bad. My boss turns around and yells at me.

I have tried to explain, but she doesn’t care to listen. Most of the time I listen and just say “OK” when she is scolding me for someone’s half-truth. What can I do differently?

— Usual Suspect

Dear Usual Suspect: First, start documenting everything that you can, saving relevant emails and text messages and jotting down details of any notable interactions with co-workers. They might come in handy the next time a co-worker or client complains to your manager.

Next, it’s interesting that you refer to their claims as half-truths (not lies), and you seem to be a common denominator in frequent conflicts. It’s worth considering what role you play in these recurrent issues and how you can right the ship. Ask your manager if you two can meet to discuss your performance and how she thinks you could improve.