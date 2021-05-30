Trying to avoid ‘Rovergate’ when daughter comes home

Dear Annie: I have a family situation that I am not sure how to handle.

My middle daughter lives in another town, where she is attending graduate school. In three weeks, she will begin a summer internship in her hometown, where her mother and I live.

I have not asked her where she plans to live for the summer, due to her busy exam and study schedule. We want her to stay with us — except for her dog, which she rescued from a shelter about three years ago. The dog and my daughter are very attached to each other, and in general, the relationship has been very good for both of them.

The problem is that her dog is hyper and has had problems cohabitating with the two other dogs living in my house. We have had my daughter and her dog at our house several times before, and we also kept him once for a week when she was traveling. My wife and I cannot handle the stress of her dog and his destruction for the summer.

We would like to offer our house to our daughter, knowing she will still be required to pay rent at her school apartment and likely cannot afford rent during the internship in another town.