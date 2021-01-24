Turn scrap gold into cash without getting ripped off

You will not get anywhere near $1,800 an ounce for the gold content in your scrap pieces. But you’ll get a lot more than you have right now, should you decide to leave all those broken pieces to languish in the back of your jewelry box.

Knowing how to get the best price for all your junk jewelry should make the prospect of cleaning out those drawers that much sweeter.

Readers ask ...

Dear Mary: I have a new 100% New Zealand wool rug that has an unpleasant odor about it. How can I get rid of the smell?

— Denise

Dear Denise: You need to contact the manufacturer (find the name on a tag and hopefully a phone number or website address). In the meantime, your rug may simply be going through a process known as “degassing” as the chemicals used during the manufacturing process are dissipating. If this is the case, the smell will go away by itself within a few weeks.

You can hasten this process by putting the rug out in the direct sun (I would turn it right-side down to prevent any fading), being careful to not let it get damp and to bring it in at sundown. I loved hearing from you, and I wish you the best with your beautiful new rug!