Turn your barbecue grill into a baking oven

Pizza on the grill. You really can make pizza on your grill, provided you follow these instructions:

Roll out the pizza dough to your desired thickness.

Transfer the rolled crust to a pizza peel, on which you have sprinkled cornmeal to act as a release agent. (Think of cornmeal as tiny ball bearings that roll the pizza onto and off the grill. Or you can use a cookie sheet that has no lip on at least one side. This will allow you to easily transfer the dough to your hot grill by allowing it to simply slide off the sheet or peel.)

Heat the grill.

Moisten a paper towel with oil, and rub the grates.

Slide the dough onto the grill. Watch it carefully, and when the bottom browns, turn the dough to grill the other side.

Now you can add your choice of sauce, toppings and cheese.

Bake bread. Yes, you really can bake bread in your grill. Think about it: All you need to bake bread is an enclosed space that is heated. Flatbread is a super easy, but so are breads that require rising times to turn out well. Just keep in mind that grills can get much hotter than a kitchen oven, so temperature control is not as precise.