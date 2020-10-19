Understanding life insurance policies

If this stink continues, read “Stinky Laundry, Smelly Washer: How to Clean Your Washing Machine” at EverydayCheapskate.com/stinky.

Dear Mary: My husband and I want to thank you. We first got your book “Debt-Proof Living: How to Get Out of Debt & Stay That Way” a number of years ago. We have worked to get out of debt and fund our contingency fund. The only debt we have is our home. We only have one credit card, and we pay the balance in full. Our contingency fund is fully funded and even has extra money in it.

We recently heard that my husband will be laid off soon. He has begun looking for another job, and we are cutting everything we can. I work full time in a local government job. You helped us prepare for this, and we are very grateful. We just wanted to thank you so much.

— Doris and Elliot, Virginia

Dear Doris and Elliot: I am sorry to hear you will be facing unemployment soon but thrilled to know that you are well prepared. I truly believe that God uses financial challenges to bring clarity to our minds on what really matters in this life and what doesn’t.

Thanks for your kind words, and please stay in touch so we can encourage each other in the coming days.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

