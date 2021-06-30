Unwanted ‘heirlooms’ end up in the trash

While you are correct that families should not unload their stuff on you, it is also traditional for families to give you heirlooms.

Perhaps you and your husband should go over to each of your respective parents’ houses and decide what is an heirloom and what is trash. My guess is that it might be unclear.

One clean sweep of everyone’s stuff will prevent this constant dropping off of unwanted items.

Dear Annie: I’m 20 years old and from New York. I’ve been in and out of my house since I was small because my mom and I would get into small arguments and she would just decide to send me to my dad’s house. This takes a toll on me because I feel like she doesn’t want me here.

I came back a year ago, and she promised everything would change. But it’s still the same, only worse. I want to go to college, but she won’t let me because she’s worried she won’t be able to afford rent on her own.

To me, that’s not fair because I have an older sister, and she has already graduated from college. So, why not me?