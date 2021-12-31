Uplifting advice heading into the new year

Dear Annie: You get a lot of letters about people whose partners fell in love with someone else, causing a rift in their partnership. I find a lot of these partners lacked communication, so I thought I’d share my story of what can happen when you just talk.

My husband and I celebrated nine years of marriage this year. During COVID-19, he worked from home and developed a lot of online friendships with people of all genders. One in particular, “Ellen,” became especially close with him, and they consider each other best friends.

I noticed, though, that he seemed quite smitten with her.

So, I talked with him about it. Calmly. No judgment. No accusations. Just a simple question: “Do you have feelings for Ellen?”

He admitted he did, and we had a long discussion about what that meant. I never raised my voice. In fact, I was sympathetic, listening as he explained his worries, his guilt, his hatred of himself for falling for another woman.

And I just listened. He needed a sympathetic ear, not an angry, jealous wife. I was still open about the fact that it hurt, but we talked about it calmly, like adults.