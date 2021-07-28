Upsize a cake mix that's too small for the recipe

In my kitchen, I have a small collection of cookbooks which I consider prized possessions. One of them, the classic Betty Crocker Cookbook, was a wedding gift and, trust me, it’s seen more than its share of splatters and dog-eared and ripped pages. And I wouldn’t part with it for anything.

Another features 100 things to do with an ordinary cake mix. It is fabulous — or I should say it used to be.

Here’s the problem: About five years ago, cake mix manufacturers got the bright idea to shrink the contents of a standard cake mix rather than increase the price. Sneaky, right? And what a terrible decision that was. What used to be the standard 18.25 ounce cake mix suddenly shrunk to 15.25 ounces. Have you noticed this?

That might not be a problem if you’re using that cake mix to make the cake according to the back-of-the-box instructions, which is going to turn out noticeably smaller, by the way. But if you’re into hacking a cake mix (where the mix becomes a single ingredient in a much better recipe for anything from waffles, to cookies, to much-improved cake), it’s a problem. Those recipes in my little “100 Things” cookbook all assume an 18.25 ounce cake mix. And why not? That’s the way it had been for decades.