Use your investment account to pay off credit card debt

— The money in your investment account is at risk. It could grow. It could shrink. You could lose it all overnight. That’s the nature of an investment as opposed to money in a savings account. It is not a sure thing.

Here is the principle I recommend you follow: There is no better investment than a repaid debt because it comes with a guaranteed return. It is always the wise thing to invest in your debt (but only to the point where you are not raiding your basic emergency fund to do so). Pay off that $13,000 debt now.

By investing in this debt, you will, in essence, be earning 17.55 percent on that $13,000 rather than paying it to the credit card company. Let me explain how that works:

If you keep paying on the debt, next month when you pay that credit card payment you will be paying $190 in interest to the bank. But if you pay it off in full this month, next month you do not have to pay that $190. You get to keep it. That money is now yours and is the 17.55 percent interest you are ‘‘earning’’ on the $13,000 you chose to invest in your debt.