Use your tax refund to make your life better

As for this tax refund, you have options. The decision you make for what to do with that check could either make things worse or make your life so much better. Choose well.

No. 1: Create an emergency fund. It’s easy. Take the check to your bank, and use it to open a savings account. Then walk away and leave it alone, knowing that you have a fallback if something serious and unexpected happens that you absolutely cannot cover with your regular income. You might lose your job and need to keep food on the table and the bills paid for a few weeks while you make the transition. You may lose a friend or relative five states away and the trip is more than you can handle without going into debt.

No. 2: Pay off a debt. If you have your emergency fund established, consider using that refund to pay off a debt like the balance on a credit card account or student loan bill. Just do it before you think of a dozen ways to fritter away that refund money.

No. 3: Open an IRA. Using the refund to improve an existing retirement account or to start a new one could be the smartest thing you can possibly do with that refund. Once you’ve done that, it will sit there and earn a solid return each and every year, with the balance compounding and growing until you reach retirement age.