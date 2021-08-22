Values more often caught than taught

Bents, characteristics, abilities and tendencies are the conduits through which you can pass your values to your kids.

But how exactly do you make the pass? It’s though your life, the way you live.

Kids learn most effectively through observation and imitation. It’s the witness of our lives — more than anything we say — that is taken in slowly and cumulatively by our children.

Children drink in everything around them. They see the way we act with others. They listen to everything we say. They observe the way we handle our money. They hear what we say on the phone and the way we deal with salespeople. Children compare what they see with what they are told, and in the case of a clear conflict, they usually go with what they see.

There are many ways to communicate your values to your kids. There are formal lectures; specific talks, books and discussions on what has been read; reprimands; reminders; various kinds of discipline and punishment; and religious education with related activities.