Wage war against mosquitoes — and win!

Every few weeks I empty my mosquito morgue — I mean trap. A full trap is proof positive that this thing is very effective. Dynatrap is definitely not a bug zapper. No sizzle noises, odors or other annoyances. I give Dynatrap two thumbs up and five stars.

Commercial repellent. It is important to make sure mosquito repellent is applied to any exposed skin during mosquito season. Repellents that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 are the most effective at warding off mosquitoes. At the height of the Zika virus threat, pregnant women especially were recommended to choose a repellent with Deet. Health officials say Sawyer Picaridin, Natrapel 8 Hour and Off! Deep Woods VIII are the best at keeping the bugs at bay.

Natural homemade repellent. Mix 1 part lemon eucalyptus oil to 10 parts witch hazel. Rub or spray on skin.

Planted lavender. It’s easy to grow; it produces a beautiful flower; and it smells fantastic! Even better: Mosquitoes hate it and will stay away from it.

No standing water. This is where mosquitoes breed in the thousands. Birdbaths, fishponds, puddles and even flowerpot drip trays and dog dishes are prime breeding grounds.