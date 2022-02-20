Want to increase your wealth? Study these habits of people who made it

Habit is defined as behavior repeated so often it becomes almost automatic. I am in awe of the power of habit. It’s a force to change your life, and it is available to anyone no matter the situation or the circumstances.

For five years, author Tom Corley observed the daily habits of the rich and the poor and documented his findings in his book, “Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals.”

In his book, published in 2010, Corley defined the rich as those earning at least $160,000 per year, with a minimum of $3.2 million in assets. Individuals with an annual income of less than $30,000 and fewer than $5,000 in assets were defined as poor.

Remarkably, Corley discovered that rich folks have a lot more in common than only income. They share the same habits and daily behaviors, which for the most part he did not find among the poor. Corley presents a compelling argument that becoming rich is not about how lucky you are. It may have more to do with how you spend your day, beginning with the hour you wake up.