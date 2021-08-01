Warm weather pests: 7 ways to get rid of flies in the house

Flies are a nearly unavoidable nuisance in most homes, especially during the warmer months of the year.

Annoying for sure, but more than just pesky, houseflies (Musca domestica) can carry and transmit disease and cause illness. Consider these seven simple ways to banish these pests from the house and keep them out for good.

Block the entrances. If you have a busy household with people and pets coming and going, it’s a challenge to keep traffic flowing without allowing flies to come in with them. Get everyone into the habit of closing the door behind them. Keeping all points of entry closed is your best defense to keep flies from getting inside the house.

Make sure that all doors and windows have screens, and that all of those screens are in good repair. You can buy a screen repair kit at your local home and garden center to do these repairs yourself.

Caulk around windows to seal gaps and small crevices where flies could enter. Consider adding quick-closing magnetic screens to all doors, especially those with high traffic, and doors leading to a deck or patio.

If you have an attached garage, make sure the door is not left open for extended periods of time.