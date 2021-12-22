Washed salad greens perfect without a spinner

I was way off base when I guessed “egg-gathering basket.” Leslie Hindman, host of the TV show “Appraisal Fair,” held up this round cage contraption with folding sides and asked us to guess, “What the Heck Is It?”

Salad spinner was the right choice, but who knew people were wasting their money on needless pieces of kitchen equipment back in the 1980s?

I used to have a salad spinner. It worked OK but not as well as the currently popular OXO model, even it does not remove all of the water from a load of salad greens — and it takes up a lot of storage space.

This does not mean I’ve abandoned my pet peeve for wet, soggy, limp salad greens. I’ve just found a better way to dry my salad greens for a lot less money and with a fraction of the storage space required for a bulky salad spinner.

Self-spinner. You need a clean cotton pillowcase. Wash your greens well, shake off the excess water and stuff them into the pillowcase. Gather the open end into your hand so that it is completely closed and step outdoors.